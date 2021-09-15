IMA Launches Global Ad Campaign Highlighting the Demand for Certified Accounting Professionals

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, launched a new global, integrated advertising campaign in support of the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification program. The multi-channel campaign was developed in partnership with The Gate | New York, an international advertising agency and marketing services company, for the sixth consecutive year.



IMA’s Advertisement for the U.S. CMA (Certified Management Accountant) certification

The ads emphasize that the U.S. CMA “makes all the difference” and the rising demand for professionals who can turn data into strategic insights. This year’s campaign takes humorous tones on the lengths recruiters, finance teams, and CEOs would go in order to have the best accounting and finance staff, specifically, individuals with a CMA. The message is that finance and accounting professionals with a CMA will always be in demand.

The ads are accessible here:

“We’re currently looking at a tight job market amid an economy rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Thomson, CMA (U.S.), CSCA, CAE, IMA president and CEO. “Hiring managers are looking for finance and accounting talent with the ability to look beyond the numbers and gain insights where others cannot, and mounting job vacancies show they’re not finding that talent easily. The U.S. CMA equips professionals to fill these roles, which is why this campaign focuses on the rapidly rising premium on certified finance talent and how the U.S. CMA can give an enormous boost to one’s employability and career prospects.”

The CMA instills in certified professionals the 12 most crucial practice areas in management accounting, including planning and analysis, performance management, and risk management. The goal of the certification is to enable finance and accounting professionals to contribute actively to organizational strategy as business partners, armed with data that drives decision making. This means that CMAs are well-positioned to make the leap from more traditional and junior-level finance roles into strategic leadership positions.

“CMAs are in such demand, companies often compete for them,” said David Bernstein, Chief Creative Officer, The Gate. “So, in this campaign, we showed how far co-workers, clients, CFOs and recruiters will go in order to work with them.”

The campaign will encompass digital and TV ads, a concurrent public relations campaign, and promotions on IMA’s website and social channels.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information, visit www.imanet.org.

About The Gate | New York

The Gate, New York is a full-service advertising agency. We take bigger leaps with fewer steps by blending strategy, creative, media and technology to make sure nothing gets in the way. So, when you find The Gate, you can walk through walls. This approach has led to successful communication programs for clients in finance, consumer goods, luxury, insurance, energy, and more. The Gate manages over $250 million in client advertising and has a network of offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Edinburgh, and Shanghai. For more information, visit us.thegateworldwide.com.