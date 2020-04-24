IMA Research Foundation Launches 2020 Call for Research Proposals

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, has launched its 2020 Call for Research Proposals through the IMA Research Foundation (IRF). The IRF is dedicated to funding relevant, thought-provoking research that furthers the knowledge and scope of accounting and financial management. To date, the IRF has bestowed more than $1 million in research grants to academics and doctoral students.

The call welcomes grant proposals that address research questions relating to the role of the CFO and the finance team as it transitions from value stewardship to value creation. Research proposals in the areas of financial planning and analysis, corporate social responsibility and sustainability, digital transformation, and ethics and corporate governance are especially welcome, although proposals in other areas will be considered as well. Proposed studies can use basic or applied research methods including analytical, archival, experimental, survey, or case study.

Up to three proposals will receive $10,000 grants from the IRF, and others will be considered for grants of $5,000. Grants will be awarded to proposals based on their potential to advance the management accounting profession.

Researchers will be expected to develop a 3,000-word report for a professional audience. Proposals should meet the submission guidelines for IRF proposals, according to the researcher’s status as faculty or student.

Applications are to be submitted to research@imanet.org. The deadline for the submission of proposals is June 1, 2020 at midnight EDT. Winners will be announced by June 30, 2020.

