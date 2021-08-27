IMA Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Four Universities in the Philippines

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the advancement of the management accounting profession, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with four universities in the Philippines in an effort to further academic, educational, and professional initiatives for students. The participating universities (listed alphabetically) are:

Central Mindanao University Mariano Marcos State University Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology Saint Paul School of Professional Studies

These partnerships are part of IMA’s ongoing efforts to provide holistic learning opportunities to the accounting and finance students in the Philippines to pursue the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) to develop the critical skills needed for today’s complex and everchanging business environment before they even begin their careers.

As part of the agreement, IMA will encourage and support activities at the universities by providing U.S. CMA scholarships to the top 10 distinguished students from each of university. In turn, the universities will encourage their students to pursue IMA’s U.S. CMA.

“The role of accountants and finance professionals has changed tremendously due to the increased adoption of digital technologies. To be at the forefront of these changes and stay relevant in today’s workplace, finance and accounting professionals are expected to be equipped with the competencies to manage the changing needs of the of the business. Through our partnerships with these universities, we will be able to provide the students with the resources to empower them to pursue the globally-relevant professional qualification that will give them an edge to enhance their future career prospects,” said Josh Heniro, Ph.D., Senior Director, IMA Southeast Asia & Australasia.

IMA’s globally recognized CMA program is a relevant assessment of advanced accounting and financial management knowledge in critical areas such as financial planning, analysis, control, and decision support. For nearly 50 years, the U.S. CMA certification has been the global benchmark for management accountants and financial professionals.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and more than 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.