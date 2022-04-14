IMAGO to supply All-In-One Hybrid Classroom Solutions to Confucian Private Secondary School

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IMAGOTECH Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysian-based technology company under the multinational IMAGO group, secured a tender to supply 70 units of the IMAGO 86″ All-In-One Edu Board along with its integrated solutions and educational content to Confucian Private Secondary School.



Signing Ceremony Between IMAGOTECH Sdn Bhd and Confucian Private Secondary School. (Left) Mr. Yap Siew Wah – Secretary General, Board of Governors of Confucian Private Secondary School, Mr Sim Teck Hwa – Deputy Chairman of Confucian Private Secondary School, Mr Ethan Tan – CEO of IMAGOTECH Sdn Bhd and Ms Alicia Toong – Regional Sales Director of IMAGOTECH Sdn Bhd

The IMAGO Hybrid Classroom solutions connects teachers and students remotely and in-person in a seamless and dynamic manner without the need for any additional configurations.

Ethan Tan, CEO of IMAGOTECH, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for the education sector to adapt to e-learning and hybrid learning or risk being left behind. We believe our IMAGO Hybrid Classroom Solutions are the way forward in helping educational institutions transition towards the future of learning. We are honoured to be given this opportunity to help make the transition easier for the teachers so that they can concentrate on teaching without having to navigate through complicated technologies.”

“This tender win will further strengthen our position as a tech leader in hybrid classroom solutions while opening doors to future collaborations in the field,” Ethan added.

Each IMAGO Edu Board includes educational content, guaranteeing an easy and seamless teaching session for educators while saving time on having to upload or search for relevant content for each classroom sessions.

IMAGO Edu Boards are equipped with collaborative tools and features that makes it a complete solution for smooth and uninterrupted classroom sessions. Students and teachers can further collaborate instantly via IMAGO Smart Present, a classroom management system equipped with seamless screen sharing and broadcasting to students’ devices. It also has a co-annotation and editing feature that allows for participative teaching and learning by providing real time participation in these skills in a remote setting, ensuring that each learning session is more interactive and fun.

Sim Teck Hwa, Deputy Chairman, at Confucian Private Secondary School, said, “Even though we’ve been around for more than a century, we believe in changing with the times to equip our teachers and students with the best tools for effective learning. We’ve chosen IMAGO solutions as it provides a wide range of advanced features that enhances teacher-student collaborations and interactions regardless of platforms or devices. IMAGO solutions will help our teachers conduct interactive, intuitive and inspiring lessons, thus creating an active learning environment while improving the teaching and learning experience.”

“IMAGO’s education content platform provides numerous teaching materials and content preparation, simulation experiments, instructional videos, and online interactive exercises for different subjects. The abundance of content in the resource library helps teachers to build their teaching records and optimise their teaching methods,” Sim concluded.

About IMAGO

IMAGO is a Malaysia-based multinational technology company with its HQ based in United States with a strong presence in APAC region. IMAGO promotes global connection and collaboration through its smart all-in-one technologies, focusing on video conferencing and private cloud solutions to facilitate its strong clientele in education, in both the government and private sectors.

https://imago.us/

About Confucian Private Secondary School

Confucian Private Secondary School is a Chinese Independent High School located in Kuala Lumpur. Founded in 1906 during the British rule, it is one of the oldest Chinese Independent High Schools in Malaysia.

https://www.confucian.edu.my/