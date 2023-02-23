IMAX CHINA REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

GREATER CHINA HIGHLIGHTS

Record-breaking start to 2023 with IMAX Chinese New Year box office of RMB231 million , up 54% year-over-year, led by ‘ The Wandering Earth 2′ – now the highest-grossing local language film of all time in IMAX.

, up 54% year-over-year, led by ‘ – now the highest-grossing local language film of all time in IMAX. IMAX China captured over US$52 million of box office in ‘ Avatar: The Way of Water ‘ and 22% indexing – a record for a first-run Hollywood release in China .

of box office in ‘ ‘ and 22% indexing – a record for a first-run release in . Year-to-date, IMAX delivered over US$86 million box office in mainland China , more than 50% of full year 2022 box office, with a market share of 4.4%, up from 2.2% during the same period of 2022.

box office in mainland , more than 50% of full year 2022 box office, with a market share of 4.4%, up from 2.2% during the same period of 2022. 2022 adjusted net profit of US$12.4 million despite the significant impact of Covid shutdowns and limited content supply.

despite the significant impact of Covid shutdowns and limited content supply. Approval of a final dividend of approximately US$5.1 million ( US$0.015 per share) on an earnings payout ratio of 50%, consistent with prior year.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IMAX China Holding, Inc. (“IMAX China” or the “Company”, HKSE: 1970) today reported full-year 2022 Greater China revenue of US$73.3 million, reported and adjusted net profit of US$10.8 million and US$12.4 million respectively. For adjustments to profit (loss) for the period and a full detail of financial results, please refer to the full-year results announcement posted with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or on the Investor Relations section of the IMAX China web site (http://www.imax.cn/investor).

“We are pleased to see such a rapid turnaround as China reclaims the throne as the world’s top theatrical market. Within two months of reopening, IMAX China has delivered two of its top three releases of all time with Avatar: The Way of Water and The Wandering Earth 2 and record-breaking Chinese New Year box office, offering further proof of strong pent-up demand for The IMAX Experience®,” said Richard L. Gelfond, Chairman of IMAX China. “We look ahead at 2023 confident of reaccelerated growth as we capitalize on revitalized Hollywood content flow and an increasingly IMAX-friendly local film slate.”

“I’m very excited to join IMAX China as we start an important year of recovery. Looking back on the last three years, it cannot be clearer that the pandemic has accelerated blockbusterization in both content consumption and creation which will continue to play in favor of IMAX China as the leading premium entertainment technology company. Our meaningful improvement in market share, expanding Filmed-for-IMAX content portfolio and growing adoption of IMAX with Laser has strengthened our positioning for long-term growth,” said Daniel Manwaring, CEO of IMAX China. “I look forward to leading the Company to not only solidify its position as China’s leading entertainment technology brand, but also taking it to new heights as we pursue new growth opportunities to further unlock the monetization value of our unique assets.”

IMAX China Dividend

IMAX China today announced that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a final cash dividend of US$0.015 per share, or approximately US$5.1 million in total, based on the total number of shares in issue as of December 31, 2022.

Business Development

On July 25, 2022, IMAX China and IMAX Corporation entered into an Enhanced Business Required IMAX China Contribution Agreement pursuant to which IMAX China acquires and has the exclusive right to develop the IMAX Enhanced Business in Greater China.

Network Update

The Company delivered further network expansion with a total of 794 systems in the IMAX® theater network in Greater China as of December 31, 2022, of which 401 operate under full revenue sharing arrangements, 112 under hybrid revenue sharing arrangements and 281 operate under sales arrangements. The Company installed 28 new, upgraded and relocated theater systems during full-year 2022, down from 57 installations in 2021.

The Company signed agreements for 20 theater systems for the full-year 2022, bringing total backlog to 204 systems as of December 31, 2022.

Greater China Key Metrics

Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2022 2021 Greater China Signings Sales 2 9 Revenue Share 9 9 IMAX with Laser Upgrade 3 2 Sales renewals 6 5 Total 20 25 Greater China Theater Installations Sales 6 20 Revenue Share 13 24 IMAX with Laser Upgrade Relocations 4 5 5 8 Total 28 57 Greater China Network Commercial Multiplex 778 768 Institutional 16 15 Total 794 783 Greater China Backlog 204 215 IMAX Greater China Box Office US$163 million US$240 million Film Count Mainland China 25 34 HK/ Taiwan Only 20 16 Total 45 50

Conference Call

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and was incorporated as a limited liability company under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX’s business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970.”

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX Corporation, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX’s network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX Corporation is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of Dec 31, 2022, there were 1,716 IMAX Theater Systems (1,633 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 71 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. On October 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

