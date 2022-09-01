IMAX China Summer Holiday Box Office Surges to RMB 303 Million, up 34% from 2021

SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IMAX China (HKSE:1970) today announced its box office soared to RMB 303 million over the summer holiday period, representing an impressive 34% increase over the same period last year. China’s total summer box office brought in an overall RMB 9.2 billion, 24% higher than 2021. 680 IMAX theaters have reopened in mainland China, representing approximately 90% of the IMAX China network.

A total of 8 Hollywood and domestic tentpole films landed in IMAX theaters during the summer holiday, with 7 out of 10 top-grossing films being IMAX titles. Moon Man led the run to become IMAX’s highest-grossing (RMB 110 million) film this summer, followed by Jurassic World: Dominion with a stellar performance of 106 million.

Jurassic World: Dominion was joined by domestic IMAX title New Gods: Yangjian in delivering stunning IMAX opening weekend indexing of 12% and 9.3% respectively, with the latter being a record-high for a Light Chaser Animation title. The growing market share is a powerful endorsement of IMAX brand as the primary choice and go-to destination for blockbuster experiences among mainstream and young audiences as China’s film market recovers.

On top of the box office success across mainland China, IMAX delivered solid performance in the Hong Kong market. Warriors of Future recorded HKD 2.6 million in its four-day opening weekend, representing an impressive indexing of 12%. The film delivered the best IMAX opening day and weekend in Hong Kong for a non-Hollywood title.

Building on the robust market momentum, In Search of Lost Time directed by Tung-Shing Yee, will kick off IMAX China’s fall season slate on September 9, with more forthcoming tentpole films soon to arrive on IMAX screens.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and was incorporated as a limited liability company under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX’s business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970.”

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX), an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX’s network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX Corporation is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2022, there were 1,694 IMAX Theater Systems operating in 87 countries and territories, including 1,610 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations and 72 institutional locations. On October 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).