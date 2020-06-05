IMAX to Open First-Ever Theme Park Destination Theatre in China at All-New Universal Beijing Resort

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Universal Beijing Resort and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX), IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE: 1970) announced an agreement to launch the first-ever theme park destination IMAX theatre in China. The agreement will bring the groundbreaking IMAX with Laser® projection system to the forthcoming Universal CITYWALK Cinema in 2021, and extend the longstanding collaboration between Universal and IMAX.

Currently under construction for its grand opening next year, Universal Beijing Resort has attracted enormous attention and offers a new distinctive entertainment destination in China. As one of the iconic features of Universal Beijing Resort, Universal CityWalk Beijing is set to open in 2021, together with Universal Studios Beijing, the Universal Studios Grand Hotel and the NUO Resort Hotel. Universal CityWalk Beijing provides guests with award-winning dining, entertainment, cinema, as well as a variety of themed retail stores and other services and facilities. Reflecting the important role of movies at Universal Beijing Resort, the Universal CITYWALK Cinema located at the center of CityWalk, was designed to host film premieres and high-profile VIP activities with IMAX Laser theater. The new IMAX theatre will serve as a platform to launch Chinese and Hollywood blockbusters for nationwide audiences.

“We are very excited to build on our partnership with Universal and bring IMAX to what will undoubtedly be one of the premiere entertainment destinations in all of China,” said IMAX China CEO Edwin Tan. “As theatres prepare to open across the country, this new agreement demonstrates the enduring value of the IMAX Experience and global brand, and a testament to strength of the theatrical business in China.”

“At Universal Beijing Resort, we will immerse our guests in incredible experiences that bring their favorite stories and characters to life in entirely new ways. Universal CityWalk Beijing is an integral part of this fantastic experiences,” said Tom Mehrmann, President and General Manager of Universal Beijing Resort. “We are looking forward to bringing the exciting IMAX with Laser® experience to millions of guests, allowing guests to enjoy their time and explore the possibilities at Universal Beijing Resort.”

The Universal CITYWALK Cinema at Universal Beijing Resort will feature the cutting-edge IMAX with Laser technology, which has been designed from the ground-up exclusively for IMAX screens. The experience is set apart by its 4K laser projection system featuring a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies that deliver crystal clear IMAX laser projection, increased resolution, deeper contrast as well as the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen. The new experience also features next generation IMAX precision sound and 12-channel sound technology as well as new side and overhead channels, delivering greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion.