Immigration Job Order Employee Arrested for Extortion

Job Order Employee of the Bureau of Immigration Jailed for Extortion

The authorities arrested a job order employee of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) after being accused of extortion.

The “job order” employee of the BI who was detained in Muntinlupa on November 22 has been sacked by management. Commissioner Norman Tansingco claims that after pretending to be a member of the National Bureau of Investigation, SPD officers detained the aforementioned employee and nine other people (NBI).

According to the report, a Chinese national who resides in Ayala Alabang Village was detained and attempted to be beaten. When the Chinese national was taken into custody, it was discovered that the aforementioned employee identified himself as an immigration officer.

Tansinco verified that he is a job order employee rather than an immigration official after checking the records. The BI Chief said that because he was a job order employee, he was not qualified to make arrests and was instead given mundane office duties.

Additionally, Tansingco made it clear that a work order employee had a contract with a duration of six months. When the BI Chief learned about the incident, he promptly issued an order to terminate the employee in question, and they also got in touch with the PNP to lodge a complaint against the employee.

“People like him tarnish the name of the Bureau that we work so hard to improve,” according to Tansingco.

“We will not tolerate any such illegal activities, hence we immediately terminated his services, and he will continue to face the criminal charges that might be filed against him,” he added.

