Immigration lookout order issued against Julian Ongpin

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra said an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) will be issued against Julian Ongpin, who was arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs in San Juan, La Union.

Guevarra said that the prosecutors may file a precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) before the court, depending on the progress of the preliminary investigation against Julian, son of former Trade and Industry secretary Roberto Ongpin.

An ILBO, once released, monitors the travel movements of persons covered by the order while the PHDO stops them from leaving.

It also gives notice to all ports and airports in the country to be on the lookout for Ongpin.

In the meantime, Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay Villar said they will conduct the formal preliminary investigation on Ongpin after he was charged with Section 11 (possession of illegal drugs) of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

The young Ongpin was reportedly with artist Bree Jonson in a hostel where she was found unconscious by police. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Villar said an investigation was ongoing.