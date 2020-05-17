Immunization should continue amid COVID-19 pandemic – health experts

MANILA, Philippines — Immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases should continue since the country could not afford to have another outbreak amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, health experts said.

“Let us all be reminded that, first, if children and other vulnerable sectors are not vaccinated, they can get sick and can die from these vaccine-preventable diseases,” Dr. Lulu Bravo, executive director of the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Wilda Silva, director of the National Immunization Program of the Department of Health, also said the government recognized immunization as a core health service that should be prioritized even during a pandemic.

“But we also accept the fact that we need to protect our health care workers and our community as well. We must strike that balance between giving that life-saving vaccine, protecting children against vaccine-preventable diseases, and protecting our health workers against COVID,” she added.

FEATURED STORIES

“The position of the DOH when the COVID crisis was at its height, was to offer immunization services when feasible,” said Silva.

She noted that one of the vaccine-preventable diseases, pneumonia, remains the number one killer disease among children aged five and below.

For her part, Dr. Mary Ann Bunyi, president of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines, said that like COVID-19 “each opponent virus has its effective weapon of infecting vulnerable individuals, especially children.” She said this is why vaccination is critical even during a pandemic.

“Right now, we already have an effective defense against measles, polio, pertussis, flu, pneumonia, diarrhea, and other illnesses. We need to fight and beat them to ensure the health of our kids. We should all together make parents aware of how important it is for children to get vaccinated,” Bunyi said in Filipino.

RELATED

DOH, UNICEF: Continue kids’ vaccination despite COVID-19 crisis

Immunization drive pushes through in Manila amid COVID-19 pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

/atm

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ