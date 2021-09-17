Imported car sales climb by 33% in January-August

IMPORT vehicle sales climbed in the first eight months of the year, according to industry organization Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc. (AVID).

The importers association said in a statement that car sales increased by 33 percent from January to August 2021 to 30,011 units, up from 29,363 units in the same period last year.

AVID, however, reported an 18-percent reduction in sales from 4,753 units sold last year to 43,919 units sold in August this year and a 19-percent drop from 4,862 units sold the month before.

“This slowdown was mainly caused by the sporadic lockdown due to new highs in recorded Covid-19 cases. Despite the slight contraction, the Philippine automotive industry remains on track toward recovery,” the group pointed out.

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) account for 72 percent of overall industry sales. LCV sales expanded by 44 percent in the first eight months of this year, from 19,412 units sold in 2020 to 27,956 units sold this year.

With 11,639 vehicles sold, Ford continues to top the segment, followed by Suzuki with 7,874 and Hyundai with 3,420.

Commercial vehicles continue to lead, AVID emphasized, with a 362-percent growth in year-to-date sales.



Hyundai trucks and buses accounted for the majority of sales in these segments with total CV sales inching up by 99.7 percent.

“The brand continues to work hand-in-hand with the government’s Public Utility Vehicles Modernization Program with its steady introduction of next-gen Modern Jeepney models,” AVID explained.

In the eight months leading up to August 2021, the Korean brand sold 888 units, picking up from 193 units in the same period last year.

The passenger car (PC) segment is still growing with sales rising 15 percent from 9,758 units in 2020 to 10,164 units this year.

Vehicles in the PC segment declined by 43 percent year-on-year and 18 percent month-on-month. Suzuki continues to lead the segment with 5,080 units sold. With 3,300 units sold, Hyundai is in second place, AVID noted.

“The entire industry hit a pothole in August due to the necessary health restrictions. Despite this, we at AVID choose to be optimistic as we approach the final stretch of the year,” AVID President Maria Fe Perez-Agudo was quoted as saying.