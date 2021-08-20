Imported car sales up by 43 percent in Jan-July

INDUSTRY group Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc. (AVID) reported on Friday that import car sales increased in the first seven months of the year.

The importer association said in a statement that car sales expanded by 43 percent to 30,092 units in January to July from 24,610 units in the same period last year.

AVID also reported a 5-percent drop in sales from 5,101 units sold last year to 4,862 units sold in July this year and a 2-percent drop from the 4,961 units sold the month before.

“Despite this, AVID’s performance reflects the industry’s overall improvement amid the pandemic,” according to the group.

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) account for the lion’s share of total industry sales, accounting for 72 percent. LCV sales grew by 52 percent in the first seven months of 2021 from 16,561 units sold in the same period of 2020 to 25,127 units sold this year.

Ford continues to lead the segment with 10,343 vehicles sold followed by Suzuki (7,076) and Hyundai (3,177).

Commercial vehicles continue to lead, AVID said, with a year-to-date sales inch up of 448 percent.



“Hyundai strongly fuels this segment with healthy sales from its trucks and buses. The brand is a huge contributor to nationwide efforts at modernizing public utility vehicles,” it added.

The Korean brand has now sold 852 units in the first seven months of the year, up from 156 units in the same period last year.

The passenger cars (PC) segment continues to rise with sales hiking 15 percent from 7,893 units in 2020 to 9,110 units this year.

PC segment vehicles fell by 27 percent year-on-year and by 5 percent month-on-month. With 4,559 units sold, Suzuki continues to top the segment. Hyundai is in second place, according to AVID, with 2,979 units sold.