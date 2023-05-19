Improved Overall Health, Better Sleep, and Enhanced Immunity Ranked as Top Three Health Goals by Increasingly Health-Conscious Asia Pacific Consumers – Herbalife Survey

The survey reveals 84% of Asia Pacific Consumers recognize the importance of a support group in helping them achieve health and wellness goals

HONG KONG, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, today released the findings of its Asia Pacific Health Priority Survey, which revealed that a vast majority (77%) of consumers in the Asia Pacific region became more health conscious as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This sentiment is most evident in Thailand (93%), Indonesia (92%), the Philippines (87%) and Vietnam (86%).



Herbalife APAC Health Priority Survey

According to the survey, almost 70% of respondents have shifted their health priorities after the pandemic with a greater focus on living a healthy, active lifestyle, and achieving a holistic approach to health. The respondents also shared that improved overall health (51%), better sleep (46%) and enhanced immunity (46%) are the top three health goals they aspired to achieve, followed by improving eating habits (42%) and mental health (40%).

The survey further revealed that different generations have varied priorities for improving their health. The older respondents such as Generation X and Boomers are more focused on strengthening their immunity (50%), in comparison to the younger Generation Z and Millennials (42%). On the other hand, 46% of the younger generation consider improving their mental health a crucial part of their health goals, while only 34% of the older generation shared the same.

Also, while 85% of Asia Pacific consumers surveyed are taking steps to work on their health goals, a lack of time (45%) and a lack motivation (39%) have been the top challenges preventing them from working towards their goals. To overcome these challenges, an overwhelming majority (84%) of respondents recognize the importance of having a support group in their health and wellness journey.

“With a heightened interest in living a healthy, active lifestyle, and a growing need for support groups to overcome challenges along the way, our company has never been more relevant for meeting the evolving needs of consumers,” said Stephen Conchie, Regional President, Herbalife Asia Pacific and China. “Our wide range of high-quality nutrition products, along with our distributors who offer personalized coaching and a supportive community of like-minded people, provide consumers with a comprehensive and personalized solution to their health and wellness goals.

“To reinforce our commitment to helping more people in Asia Pacific embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle, we will hold APAC Extravaganza in Singapore this week. This is our largest annual education and training event for our distributors in the region, and we look forward to inspiring thousands of distributors to champion the cause of healthy active living in their local communities,” added Conchie.

Conducted in April 2023, Herbalife’s Health Priority Survey polled 5,504 consumers aged 18 to 78 across 11 Asia Pacific markets including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Willingness to Spend on Health and Wellness

With consumers in the APAC region becoming more health conscious, it is not surprising that many of them (72%) are willing to increase their spending related to health and wellness, particularly in Vietnam (95%), the Philippines (90%), Indonesia (86%) and Taiwan (85%). On average,

56% would spend 1% – 10% more

31% would spend 11% – 20% more

13% would spend at least 20% more

Recognizing the importance of investing in health, respondents shared how they would like to use their increased expenditure to:

make healthier food choices (65%)

purchase / consume dietary supplements (52%)

go for regular health check-ups (48%)

engage experts for advice (28%)

seek mental health consultation (25%)

It is clear from these survey results that people across the region appreciate the key role that nutrition plays in maintaining long-term health and vitality.

Benefits of a Support Group

When it comes to pursuing health goals or making positive lifestyle changes, it can be challenging to stay committed and motivated along the way. As such, a support group plays an important role in overcoming the challenges to increase the odds of reaching the goals, a sentiment that was shared by most of the survey respondents (84%). The perceived benefits of a support group include:

sharing of valuable experience and knowledge (57%)

providing guidance and encouragement (54%)

reaching out for health-related advice (49%)

accountability on their health journeys (43%)

Herbalife Asia Pacific Extravaganza 2023

With the increasing demand for health and wellness support, Herbalife distributors will unite around the company’s mission to help people live their best lives at the Asia Pacific Extravaganza, to be staged in Singapore from May 19 to May 21. With an anticipated turnout of more than 20,000 attendees, the three-day event will focus on empowering Herbalife distributors with the knowledge and tools to build healthy communities around them, by providing one-on-one coaching and a support system that inspire people to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

A key highlight of the event will be the keynote speech by Michael O Johnson, Herbalife Chairman and CEO, who will share his vision for Herbalife as it strives to be the premier health and wellness company and community. This will be followed by Dr. Luigi Gratton, Vice President of Training, who will lead a hands-on training session on Herbalife products and talk about the importance of adopting positive nutrition habits for long-term wellness.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.