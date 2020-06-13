Improved weather conditions over most parts of Luzon, Visayas today

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Luzon and Visayas can expect improved weather conditions today, Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said this after Tropical Storm Butchoy (international name of Nuri) exited the Philippine landmass, as well as the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

“So inaasahan sa mga susunod na oras ngayong araw ay gaganda na ang ating panahon sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said in the live weather update.

(So we’re expecting in the next few hours today that weather will improve in the large portion of Luzon and Visayas.)

Meanwhile, Zambales, Bataan and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

And with the onset of the rainy season, the weather specialist said that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Butchoy intensified into a tropical storm as it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility Friday night.

It was last spotted 445 kilometers west of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

