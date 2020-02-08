Improved weather over Visayas, Mindanao as LPA exits PAR

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Improved weather conditions were forecast over Visayas and Mindanao as the low-pressure area (LPA) exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Visayas and Mindanao would have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

The northeast monsoon or amihan, meanwhile, continues to affect Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with light rains over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Marinduque, Romblon and Mindoro provinces.

As for the rest of Luzon, cloudy skies with light rains are expected also due to the amihan, Pagasa specialist Meno Mendoza said.

