“In a past interview, Sarah Geronimo shares how she felt about her parents being tagged as ‘kontrabidas’”

Sarah Geronimo once shared how she felt about her parents being tagged as kontrabidas about her decisions in life.

While most of the public and celebrities are very happy that Sarah Geronimo has finally tied the knot with Matteo Guidicelli, her parents have been strongly opposed to their daughter secretly getting married.

Even before Matteo came into Sarah’s life, the latter’s parents — Delfin and Divine Geronimo — weren’t in favor of her decisions, particularly when it comes to her love life.

Two actors — namely Gerald Anderson and Rayver Cruz — have been linked to Sarah in the past.

In a 2013 interview with Boy Abunda on the now-defunct talk show Buzz Ng Bayan, Sarah said she has always longed for freedom and independence in various aspects of her life even back then.

But what her parents have to say mattered to her — and according to her, they were right most of the time.

In past interviews, Sarah has hinted several times that her parents have always shown signs of disapproval with whoever comes into her life — leading some to tag them as “kontrabidas.”

To which Geronimo addressed: “Noong umpisa po, napakasakit, kasi alam mo naman kung ano ang totoo. May phase pa na nahahati ka. Nahahati ka sa sinasabi ng ibang tao sa sarili mong pamilya.”

She added: “Pero dumating ako sa pagkakataon na buong-buo ako, buong-buo ‘yung paniniwala ko sa pagmamahal ng pamilya ko sa akin, ng mga magulang ko, na the best lang ang gusto nila para sa akin.”

While some see Divine’s overprotectiveness as a way of caring for a daughter, there also those who deem her actions controlling and possessive at some point.

But then, she particularly emphasized on the importance of not letting anyone dictate who she should fall in love with.

“Para sa akin na lang po siguro, at 25, parte talaga na you have to make your own decisions — lalo na sa pag-ibig. Siguro noong unang panahon. Pero ngayon, hindi ka na madidiktahan kung sino ang gugustuhin mo, kung kanino ka mai-in love, kung sino ang mamahalin mo,” she said.

She added: “Ang importante na lang, sana mapatunayan mo na tama ‘yung desisyon mo, na tama ‘yung taong minahal mo. At sana ganoon din ‘yung taong magmamahal ‘di ba? Papatunayan din ang sarili niya.”

When Abunda asked Geronimo if she was in love back then, she opted not to answer him. But at the time of the interview, rumors about Matteo Guidicelli courting her had been making the rounds already.

“Hindi ko po kayo masasagot nang diretso. Pero nagdadasal ako at hoping ako na tama ‘yung ginagawa ko. Or kung magkakamali man ako… Aray. Diyos ko, huwag naman po sana,” she said.

She went on: “Ang pagmamahal, kapag masyadong sumobra, ‘di ba? Na-o-overwhelm tayo, e. Pinagdarasal ko na maging buo pa rin ako hanggang dumating ‘yung panahon na makita ko na talaga [at] makasama ko na ‘yung mapapang-asawa ko.”

Geronimo, who said she had only fallen in love twice in her life at the time, revealed that none of them were ever accepted by her parents, saying: “Hanggang ngayon naman po wala.”

Letty Fuentes, a close friend of Geronimo and Guidicelli who also serves as their relationship counselor, revealed in an interview with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe that the wedding had been postponed several times mainly because of Divine Geronimo’s intervention.

According to Fuentes, Mommy Divine tried to convince her several times to persuade Sarah not to push through with their plans to wed.

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli tied the knot in an intimate Christian wedding ceremony last February 20, 2020.