In Cavite, curfew to stay even after lifting of ECQ – Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — Curfew will still be implemented in the province of Cavite even after the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Governor Jonvic Remulla announced Thursday.

In his address, Remulla said those aged 12 and below will be required to stay home from 6:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, curfew will begin at 7:00 p.m. for those aged 13 to 18 while for the rest, curfew will start at 10 p.m.

As for students and those employed, they must secure authorization from their respective schools and companies so they would be allowed outdoors within the curfew hours, Remulla said.

FEATURED STORIES

On the other hand, self-employed individuals must secure authorization from their respective city or municipal halls to be able to go on with their business or work, he added.

Remulla then said that drinking alcohol in public areas will remain prohibited even after the liquor ban is lifted.

He noted that bars and restaurants selling liquor need to close down by 8:30 p.m. while social distancing needs to be practiced within their establishments.

“For the economy to work, what we need is confidence. Confidence in our leaders that they are on top of the situation. Confidence in science that we use to eradicate the disease,” the Cavite governor said.

“Mga kababayan, kaya nating talunin ang COVID-19. Ang solusyon para dito ay hindi mahahanap sa gobyerno o sa siyensiya lamang. Sa dulo ng lahat, kailangan natin makinig, makisama, at makiisa sa mga patakaran,” he added.

(My fellow Cavitenos, we can defeat COVID-19. The solution cannot be found from the government or science alone. In the end, we need to listen, cooperate, and follow the rules.)

KGA

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ