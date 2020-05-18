In Cavite, mad rush to the malls

A mad rush of people to malls in Cavite during the first few days of relaxed quarantine rules forced Gov. Juanito Victor Remulla Jr. on Monday to again order the closure of these establishments in the province in an effort to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).“[It’s] … as if [the general community quarantine] gave them a ‘freedom pass,’” Remulla said in a phone interview.

“It’s even easier to control [crowds] in public markets. You go to the market only to buy [the food that you need], but in the malls, people tend to stay longer, eating out in [fast-food chains],” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Remulla clarified that all other protocols, like work in manufacturing companies and public transportation, would resume in accordance with the national government’s guidelines for implementing a general community quarantine.Small groceries and drugstores in the towns and cities in Cavite will remain open.

Temporary

Cavite on May 16 followed a more relaxed set of quarantine protocols, after two months of lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.But data from the Department of Health showed the virus infection in Cavite was rising with 275 cases on May 17—from 264 on May 15 and 239 on May 13.Remulla said the shutdown of malls was only temporary, or until operators came up with ways to maintain physical distancing, one of the key measures to prevent virus transmission.

FEATURED STORIES

“This might anger a lot of you. But I would rather you hating me for this than having more people falling ill [to COVID-19],” he said in a public post.

In Laguna, the movement of a large number of people on Monday was also observed, even as the province remained under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

Traffic build was seen in major intersections in Los Baños town and Calamba City. Some motorists also observed a long queue of vehicles on the northbound lane of South Luzon Expressway from Biñan City to Muntinlupa City in Metro Manila.

“That’s because there are more [authorized persons outside residence] now than [during the earlier weeks of the quarantine],” said John Cerezo, provincial director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“Don’t get too excited. From ordinary citizens to the biggest businesses, please abide by the rules,” said Gov. Ramil Hernandez.

Testing workers

In Zambales, the provincial government has ordered employees to submit themselves to rapid testing for COVID-19 in any of the three hospitals nearest them before reporting back to work in areas under general community quarantine.

Rapid testing is ongoing at San Marcelino District Hospital, President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital and Candelaria District Hospital, according to Dr. Noel Bueno, provincial health director.The government expanded access to the rapid testing as most residents are working in Olongapo City and the Subic Bay Freeport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olongapo has transitioned into general community quarantine while the free port has joined Zambales in implementing the modified enhanced communityquarantine until May 31.

As of May 17, Zambales had 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of whom died while 15 recovered.

In Nueva Ecija, the provincial Inter-agency Task Force against COVID-19 may limit the entry of people coming from Metro Manila because of controversy over high mall attendance there when the lockdown was eased last week.Follow rules

In Bacolod City, Mayor Evelio Leonardia asked residents to follow the rules as the city transitioned into general community quarantine.The easing of lockdown in the city began with overloaded tricycles and pedicabs; residents gathering in villages, some without masks; more cars on the streets; and people flocking to malls as checkpoints were taken down.

Leonardia urged the public to observe basic health protocols, like wearing of masks and physical distancing.

“The danger of COVID-19 is still here. We cannot let our guard down,” he said. —WITH REPORTS JOANNA ROSE AGLIBOT, ARMAND GALANG AND CARLA GOMEZ INQ

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ