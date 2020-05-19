In coronavirus-free Tacloban, mayor issues stern reminder on wearing masks

TACLOBAN CITY—The city’s mayor has issued a stern warning against people who would go out of their homes without wearing masks.

“Do not wait for police enforcers to pick you up,” said Mayor Alfred Romualdez, who said he had noticed so many people out in the streets not wearing masks.

Wearing of masks was one of the requirements set by the city government, aside from social distancing, to keep its status as coronavirus-free.

Last April, an ordinance was passed by the city council requiring everyone to wear masks in public places.

Violators of the local law would pay a fine of P1,000 to P3,000 and render community service. The fine depends on how many times the law was violated.

Romualdez also threatened to close business establishments that will serve customers who are not wearing face masks.

“Please do not serve them. Do not force me to close your establishment,” the mayor said.

Romualdez reminded his constituents that the coronavirus threat continues and everyone should heed health protocol to stop the virus from spreading.

“So my advice to Taclobanons, please wear mask,” Romualdez said.

“If a person infected with coronavirus managed to enter the city, there will be no local transmission as long as you wear your face masks,” he said.

Eastern Visayas has 25 COVID-19 cases. At least 21 of these are in the town of Tarangan in Samar province.

