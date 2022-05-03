In Hearts Wake Announce ‘Green Is The New Black’ 2022 National Tour

Australian metalcore band In Hearts Wake have announced their Green is the New Black 2022 Australian tour. The tour includes 28 shows in total, spanning metro and regional Australia. Find all dates below.

The tour gets its name from In Hearts Wake’s new documentary film – also titled Green is the New Black – which focuses on the making of the band’s 100% carbon offset album, Kaliyuga, and their journey to becoming a carbon neutral organisation.

The 28-gig tour kicks off in mid August and continues until the second half of October. RedHook, Pridelands and Banks Arcade will provide support across the tour. In Hearts Wake plan to offset 150% of the carbon emissions created by the touring operations.

“After not being able to tour properly for the past two years, it is our great pleasure to announce this huge national run of shows and return to towns that we love,” In Hearts Wake said in a statement. “We are also excited to take this new touring model out on the road and keep learning along the way. ”

In Hearts Wake: Green is the New Black Tour

Thu 18th Aug 2022 – Prince of Wales Hotel, Bunbury WA

Fri 19th Aug 2022 – Magnet House, Perth WA

Sat 20th Aug 2022 – Freo.Social, Fremantle WA

Sun 21st Aug 2022 – Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough WA

Sat 27th Aug 2022 – Landmark, Darwin NT

Wed 31st Aug 2022 – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD

Thu 1st Sep 2022 – Seabreeze Hotel, Mackay QLD

Fri 2nd Sep 2022 – Otherwise, Townsville QLD

Sat 3rd Sep 2022 – Gilligans, Cairns QLD

Thu 8th Sep 2022 – Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta QLD

Fri 9th Sep 2022 – Eleven Dive Bar, Maroochydore QLD

Sat 10th Sep 2022 – Blanks Space, Toowoomba QLD

Thu 22nd Sep 2022 – Drifters Warf, Central Coast NSW

Fri 23rd Sep 2022 – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Sat 24th Sep 2022 – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW (Early Show)

Sat 24th Sep 2022 – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW (Late Show)

Thu 29th Sep 2022 – Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW

Fri 30th Sep 2022 – UC Hub, Canberra ACT

Sat 1st Oct 2022 – Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

Wed 5th Oct 2022 – Volta, Ballarat VIC

Thu 6th Oct 2022 – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Fri 7th Oct 2022 – The Wool Exchange, Geelong VIC

Sat 8th Oct 2022 – Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC

Fri 14th Oct 2022 – Altar, Hobart TAS

Sat 15th Oct 2022 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Sun 16th Oct 2022 – Northern Sound System, Elizabeth SA (Licensed All Ages)

Fri 21st Oct 2022 – Vinnie’s Dive, Gold Coast QLD

Sat 22nd Oct 2022 – The Northern, Byron Bay NSW

Tickets go on sale at 9am AEST on Wednesday, 4th May. Get them here.

[embedded content]