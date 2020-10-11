In Hearts Wake Announce ‘Kaliyuga’ Australian Tour For Next Year

Byron Bay metalcore outfit In Hearts Wake have announced an Australian tour for March 2021 to officially launch latest album Kaliyuga, which arrived back in August.

The band are set to kick off the run of dates with a show at 170 Russell in Melbourne on Friday, 12th March, before continuing on to Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane. Support for all shows will come from fellow heavy hitters Thornhill, Gravemind and Drown This City.

“The music scene took a serious hit this year, but today we’re over the moon to finally announce some good news for our Australian fanbase: the Kaliyuga Australian tour will come out swinging live on stage in March 2021,” commented vocalist Jake Taylor.

“Join us in the revival for what is going to be one heck of a wild tour. You have no idea how excited we are to share these new songs live with you!”

Kaliyuga saw In Hearts Wake stay true to their passion for environmentalism – the record is completely carbon offset and manufactured using recycled materials. Similarly, the band will offset their travel and power emissions from the tour, and use non-harmful stage production. Earlier this year, the band spoke to Music Feeds about what inspired Kaliyuga‘s fierce themes and how they went about creating the environmentally-friendly record.

Check out tour dates below. Tickets are on sale 9am this Thursday, 15th October, with early access available to fans the day before via the band’s Patreon club.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

In Hearts Wake ‘Kaliyuga’ Australian Tour 2021

Friday, 12th March

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: In Hearts Wake

Saturday, 13th March

Manning Bar, Sydney

Tickets: In Hearts Wake

Thursday, 25th March

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: In Hearts Wake

Friday, 26th March

Magnet House, Perth

Tickets: In Hearts Wake

Saturday, 27th March

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: In Hearts Wake