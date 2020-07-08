In Hearts Wake release new single ‘Dystopia’

In Hearts Wake is building up momentum towards the release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, and now they’ve given us yet another taste with the release of new single ‘Dystopia’.

‘Dystopia’ is the fourth cut we’ve heard from the band’s forthcoming album Kaliyuga, following the release of previous singles ‘Worldwide Suicide’, ‘Son Of A Witch’ and ‘Hellbringer’ featuring vocals from Polaris frontman Jamie Halls.

“‘Dystopia’ speaks of the fourth cycle and present age of the world known in Hinduism as ‘Kaliyuga’,” said frontman Jake Taylor of the song in a press statement.

“‘Kaliyuga’ is often referred to as the dark age due to the predominate traits of discord, disconnection, destruction, materialism, oppression, cruelty and fear.

“We look for the cause to cast the blame, but humanity need only look itself in the mirror. It is time for us to face and overcome the issues and challenges that currently threaten all life on Earth.”

Kaliyuga is out Friday, 7th August.

Watch the video for ‘Dystopia’ below.

[embedded content]