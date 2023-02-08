In Hearts Wake To Celebrate A Decade Of ‘Divination’ With National Capital City Tour

In Hearts Wake are throwing a party in honour of their seminal 2012 album Divination turning 10.

The Byron Bay metalcore icons will be bringing their Decade Of Divination tour to five massive venues across the country, visiting fans in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle (Perth) this April and May.

In Hearts Wake – ‘DEPARTURE (Death)’ Feat. Winston McCall of Parkway Drive

And they’ll be joined by some huge supports to boot. US hardcore heroes Stray From The Path will be coming down under to join in the celebrations, alongside Melbourne “cinema-core” blasters The Gloom In The Corner and Taree metalcore shapeshifters Diamond Construct.

Released in 2012, the tarot-inspired 11-track concept LP Divination was a gamechanger for the Australian heavy scene and paved the way for In Hearts Wake to become one of the biggest metalcore bands in the country.

Praised for its memorable breakdowns, melodic hooks and a sea of blockbuster features, including Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall and then-Northlane vocalist Adrian Fitipaldes, Divination peaked at number #27 on the ARIA charts.

“I guess in some way, it was always on the cards!” In Hearts Wake said collectively in a press statement about the forthcoming 10th anniversary tour. “Excited to finally play this album front to back as well as other hits!!”

“Come celebrate the album that paved the way for our future. Who better to join us than our friends in Stray From The Path, The Gloom In The Corner and Diamond Construct. This tour will only happen once.”

You can peep all the dates and details of the tour below.

In Hearts Wake – Decade Of Divination 2023 National Tour Dates

Supported by Stray From The Path (USA), The Gloom In The Corner & Diamond Construct



Tickets on sale Thursday, 9th February from 9am AEDT right here

Friday, 28th April 2023 – Eora Country, Metro, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 29th April 2023 – Turrbal Country, Fortitude Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 4th May 2023 – Wurundjeri Country, Max Watt’s, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 5th May 2023 – Kuarna Country, Unibar, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 6th May 2023 – Whadjuk Country, Metropolis, Fremantle WA

