In Peru, hundreds of nativity scenes in a living room
LIMA, Peru – Hundreds of Christmases crowd the home of Miriam Valencia in the Peruvian capital of Lima.
Some of the 333 nativity displays show a very South American Savior — his cradle watched over by llamas and alpacas, or with Amazonian serpents nearby scattering multicolored parrots.
Some are extensive. At least one fits into a quail’s egg.
“For me, Christmas is a dream,” said Valencia, who spends about a month each year setting up the extensive collection of creches on the ground floor of her home.
She said she started the collection 28 years ago. “I began with two creches, and with the passing of the years, more and more appeared,” she said.
Valencia doesn’t charge an entrance fee to visitors, who are mostly neighbors.
“Some show astonishment. Others grab their chest and are even moved to tears. That is enough for me,” she said.
