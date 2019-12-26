“IN PHOTOS: See how your favorite stars celebrated Christmas this year”
December 26, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
Local celebrities shared via social media some photos from their Christmas Day celebrations with their loved ones.
Christmas season is one of the few holidays every year where families get together to spend quality time with each other—and your favorite stars are no exception as they got to bond with their loved ones on Christmas eve.
PUSH has gathered some of the photos shared by local celebrities via social media on Christmas day. From simple celebrations at home to winter vacations abroad, see how your favorite stars celebrated Christmas in these photos.