IN PICTURES: Epic rescue of animals on Taal Volcano Island

“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.”

That moving quote from Anatole France aptly described some residents of Taal who had gone back to the volcano island to rescue whatever animal, like horses, cows, and pigs, that may have survived the thick ashfall that has now enveloped the entire island.

Calls for animal rescue grew days following the eruption, with reports of dozens of horses, cattle, and pigs dying. The New York Times, in a feature on the eruption, showed photos of dead horses and other animals covered in ash. Three Peta members on an animal rescue mission to a community called Pulo were stranded for hours on the volcano island after they were left behind by a boat that they had used to rescue cattle belonging to some residents. Anna Cabrera, of PAWS, said one of the rescuers called her up for help. The stranded volunteers were rescued and brought back to safety on the mainland in the afternoon.

