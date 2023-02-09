In the face of death: Filipina survivor recalls horrors of Turkey earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — In Antakya, Turkey, Filipina Caroline Cengiz and her husband were getting ready to sleep when the unthinkable happened; a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck their area and parts of neighboring Syria, leaving a horrendous trail of death and destruction.

Cengiz and her husband’s family would become survivors of one of the 21st century’s deadliest natural calamities.

She recounted that just as she was about to doze off, the killer earthquake struck. She and her husband ran out of their apartment on the third floor when the violent shaking stopped.

“Ayun pala, pabagsak na yung building namin at napahiga po kami ng asawa ko sa semento. Sumigaw na ako malakas kasi akala ko madadaganan na ako, akala ko mamamatay na ako,” she said.

(It turns out, the building we were in was about to collapse and we dropped to the floor. I screamed because I thought I was going to get crushed, I thought I was going to die).

Cengiz and her husband pressed onwards though. Her husband however, had to run back upstairs to rescue his parents.

According to Cengiz, the initial tremor continued for two minutes straight.

The aftershocks however, were likewise strong, and could still be felt every 45 minutes.

“Yung mga building, wala na po. As in bagsak na. Wala ng kahit ano, kahit market wala ka nang makita,” said Cengiz.

(The buildings were gone. As in, they all collapsed. There was nothing, even the markets, you cannot see anything).

She said she is also worried about the fate of her two Filipino friends.

“Sana po ay buhay pa sila (I hope they are still alive),” she said.

Cold and without shelter

Surviving the earthquake however, was only the beginning of Cengiz’s ordeal.

The killer earthquake hit the country during the cold season, making the children and elderly of her husband’s family vulnerable to illness.

“Winter namin ngayon, tiyaka umuulan pa. Wala kaming jacket, naka pajama, walang sapatos, hindi kami nag-tsinelas o anything,” said Cengiz.

(It is winter now, and it is raining too. We do not have jackets, we were only wearing pajamas, no shoes, no slippers or anything.)

She and her family stayed in Antakya for two more nights before leaving the city.

During that time, Cengiz and her husband’s family stayed in makeshift tents, and their car.

The cold, however, was hard to bear, and Cengiz risked returning to the fallen apartment building to retrieve essential items like clothes, blankets and jackets.

Antakya’s hospital had also been destroyed by the earthquake.



Turkey’s rescue efforts have been hampered by numerous difficulties.

Communication lines were initially down as well, leaving Cengiz unable to contact her family back in the Philippines.

Once she was able to get a signal, she assured them she was alright.

“Nag-alala rin sila. Sabi ko, okay na ako, at least ligtas na ako,” she said.

(They worried as well. I said I was okay, at least I am safe now.)

Mental scars

Cengiz, her husband, and his family are currently staying in Mersin City.

While she escaped with minor physical injuries, the earthquake traumatized her.

“May trauma na po…dito ang pintuan palang, pagsara mong ganun, akala mo maglilindol na ulit. Trauma na parang hindi na malabas sa isipan,” said Cengiz while on the brink of tears.

(I’m traumatized. Even when a door closes, you would think that another earthquake would strike. It’s trauma that you cannot get out of your mind).

She also said that she found it difficult to eat due to the trauma.

“Kailangan ng mga Pilipino ng, lalo na dito sa Antakya, kailangan nila ng tulong, lalo na para sa mga naulila dito na mga anak na nadamay,” she said.

(Filipinos here need help, especially in Antakya, they need help, especially those whose children were left behind.)

