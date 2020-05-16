In the genes

There was never any pressure to join the family, but early exposure to operations whetted the interest of this member of the illustrious Reyes clan of The Aristocrat chain of restaurants. She is continuing its legacy with culinary concepts of her own.

Most little girls grow up playing house: cooking in make-believe kitchens, serving imaginary food and drinks or snacks made from Play-Doh. Karla Marina Reyes, chief operations officer of The Plaza Inc., was not like most little girls.

A daughter of food and beverage celebrity Millie Reyes, Karla had been exposed to the family business from a tender age. “My playground was literally the kitchen,” Karla says, describing herself as “laki sa kusina (someone who grew up in the kitchen).” “I would be playing with real dough, baking cookies, sprinkling bread crumbs on pan de sal.” She would also attend catering events with her mother.

But despite this natural curiosity, joining the business pioneered by her great grandmother, Lola Asyang of The Aristocrat fame, was never imposed on Karla. This graduate of commerce-business management of De La Salle University says: “Deep down, I’ve always known that I was interested in the business. I felt that I had to learn the business if I was going to join it.” Mastering cooking skills could come later, she decided, adding: “After all, I think I have the panlasang Reyes (the Reyes taste).”

Karla Marina Reyes, Chief Operations Officer

The Plaza Inc.

She began her training in her second year of college: “Mom was launching the Premium Baked Ham retail outlet, separate from the catering business. She hired a brand manager, who decided to quit a month before opening the store.” Luckily, Karla came to her mother’s rescue, offering to work for free. “It was more exciting to me than schoolwork. It was real life. It was so exciting to see it grow into something else!”

Karla is shown above with the famous Plaza Premium Baked Ham and condiments; CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

In the summer of 2006, their first branch was launched in SM Mall of Asia, near her school. “During my three-hour breaks, I would go there to spot-check. ‘Yung mga kaklase ko (my classmates) would ride with me going there, pero manonood sila ng (but they would watch a) movie. Then, they’d fetch me at the store when we were ready to go,” Karla says, laughing.

Before graduating in 2008, Karla enrolled in a professional events management course, paid with her own savings. “That’s where I was exposed to events management from a macro perspective, so you know how to iron things out,” she explains. This further padded her previous experience organizing school fundraisers and events. It was only after her aunt asked her to plan her cousin’s 18th birthday that she came up with her own business: Swizzle Mobile Bar.

At the time, the family was operating the cocktail lounge at the Wack Wack Golf & Country Club, where Karla would often be found at the bar, learning how to mix drinks. With the Grammy Awards as the night’s theme, Karla decided to concoct drinks named after her cousin’s favorite artists. She had a circular bar made, around which guests could pick up their liquor of choice.

The Plaza team and her mom, restaurateur Millie Reyes (standing, sixth from right). CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Because of its success, her cousin’s friends started booking her for events and she witnessed a return on investment within a month. When the mobile bar market became too saturated, Karla took on corporate events and social milestones, like debuts and weddings. It became a business that complemented her family’s. “I was capturing the younger market, and this produced another market for the catering,” she says, “so, we were basically just sharing resources.”

The same thing happened for La Petite Fromagerie, a cheese buffet business. Upon her return from culinary school in New York in 2016, her mother asked her to plan her birthday (in November) around a cheese charcuterie concept. Up to the task, Karla asked her aunt in Switzerland to send her a half-wheel raclette machine, and her culinary creativity did the rest.

“My mom’s guests were the titas (aunties) of Manila and they loved it,” Karla recalls. They loved it so much, in fact, that they booked her that same night for two separate events, one in Manila and the other out of town. “Word got around for Christmas, and I thought: ‘I guess this is my new business!’” Come January the following year, she launched La Petite Fromagerie, inviting foodie vloggers and other social media influencers to introduce the cheese-only buffet, a brand-new concept.

Workaholic

As chief operating officer of The Plaza Inc., Karla has many responsibilities — in the kitchen and the office — and her priorities vary, depending on the day. She also runs the food and beverage operations of a law office’s executive lounge. “It’s newer, so I put more focus on that.” she says, adding that “I still go to the main office to check on production and I have operations meetings every week on Wednesdays.”

As family businesses tend to have a different dynamic, Karla says: “Expect to be working all the time. You can’t just shut it off, because even at the dinner table, you remember one thing and you’re talking about the business again. Generation-wise, there’s always a gap; there are always times [when] you have different views or priorities, but we’re okay.”

The effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic have also impacted the catering company. Karla says: “Our biggest loss was really the catering. Not just [the] sales, but the staff as well. Right now, we’re just trying to reinvent the business to something that’s more relevant to the day. Mom and I created a recovery plan and are looking into potential avenues for revenue. The delivery market is super saturated now, but there’s no other way to get our product around.”

“Our last priority is to lay off people. The Plaza…is like a family: if I’m the fourth-generation restaurateur, we also have fourth-generation bakers or cooks. It’s become a literal family business,” she adds.

Karla is also involved with Frontline Feeders PH, where she coordinates with hospitals and food suppliers. After having watched a documentary on pagpag (leftover foods scavenged from garbage and recooked), she conceptualized FeedPH, a project aimed at providing clean and nutritious food to poor communities, as well as livelihood programs. It comes with a plan to set up a community kitchen supervised by volunteer chefs, where daily meals can be sold at an affordable price.

This sunny do-gooder also has a passion for the arts. While she was taking her events management course, she auditioned and became the understudy for the lead role in musical “Hairspray,” Tracy Turnblad. “I didn’t aspire to become a professional actor, but the roles I auditioned for just resonated with me,” Karla admits.

While under quarantine, Karla makes time for yoga: “Prior to [the] enhanced community quarantine, I made time for going to the gym.” Currently, she is reading a marketing book — “I’m such a dork!” she laughs — and watching a television series with her mom. “Right now, we’re watching a show called “Succession,” which is about family businesses.” Since it is just the two of them at home, she often cooks for her mother. Prior to Covid-19, they would have movie nights two to three times a week and she would often invite friends over and cook for them, too.

Karla clearly has a lot to offer. With a heart for cooking and a mind for business, there is no doubt she will take her family’s legacy to greater heights.

ABOUT ME

Role model

My grandfather Jose Reyes. We recently published a book he wrote. He went through so much during World War 2. I wish he was still here to guide us, especially during these challenging times.

Goals

To keep the company alive and flourishing and tap a bigger market

First paying job

Management assistant at The Plaza Inc. I only got paid after I graduated and was officially hired.

Morning routine

Do yoga, have coffee, tea or orange juice

Special skills

I can sing and dance. I’m good at connecting people in my network.

Time spent on social media

About two hours a day