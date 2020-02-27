“Ina Raymundo, Ai-Ai Delas Alas, Alden Richards receive NCCA’s Ani ng Dangal”

Ina Raymundo, Ai-Ai Delas Alas, Alden Richards led the awardees at this year’s Ani ng Dangal Awards.

Celebrities Ina Raymundo, Ai-Ai delas Alas, and Alden Richards led the awardees at this year’s Ani ng Dangal Awards, an annual event organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) where local artists and/or groups who have reaped top honors in international events are recognized.

President Duterte with award-winning Filipino artists | via @GenKabiling pic.twitter.com/hS2G9Kmv8M — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) February 26, 2020

In the ceremony attended by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacañang Palace, Ina and Ai-Ai were conferred the award for tying as Best Actress at the 39th Oporto International Film Festival in Portugal for their performance in films Kuya Wes and School Service, respectively, last March.

Alden, for his part, received a similar recognition for winning the Asian Star Prize award at the Seoul International Drama Awards last August.

The Asian Star Prize is a non-competition category in the Seoul International Drama Awards, which honors those who exhibit excellence in television drama productions worldwide.

Meanwhile, noticeably absent from the ceremony was Judy Ann Santos, who was also one of the 52 awardees of the Ani ng Dangal for bagging the Best Actress award at the Cairo International Film Festival last November. The Queen of Teleserye was recognized for her performance as Saima Datupalo, a Muslim mother, in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry Mindanao.

Below is the full list of recipients at the 12th Ani ng Dangal Awards:

Architecture

Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2

Cinema

Angeli Bayani

Alden Richards

Barbara Miguel

Crisel Consunji

Dante Rivero

Judy Anne Lumagui Santos-Agoncillo

Jun Robles Lana

Kristopher King

Mamang (Produced and Directed by: Denise O’Hara)

Martina Eileen Hernandez delas Alas-Sibayan

Maxine Eigenmann

Musmos na Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma (Mac Cosico)

Palabas: A Country in Moving Pictures (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)

Rina Marie Padilla Raymundo

Rody Vera

Signal Rock (Produced and Directed by: Chito Ro?o)

Wing Chair (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)

Dance

Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo

Bayanihan

Halili-Cruz Dance Company

Lairca Reigne Nicdao

Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla

Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen

Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Ca?eda

Literary Arts

Bienvenido Lumbera

Kristian Sendon Cordero

Ricardo de Ungria

Music

Acapellago

Imusicapella Chamber Choir

Joana Ruth Tumpalan

Ligao National High School Voice Choral

Mark Raeniel B. Agpasa

Nilo Alcala

Ramon Lijauco, Jr.

UP Los Banos Choral Ensemble

Visual Arts

AllanRey Salazar

Anthony Into

Celso Beringuel Creer II

Danilo O. Victoriano, Jr.

Donell C. Gumiran

Glenn Campanilla

Jesus Ramos Tejada

Jophel Botero Ybiosa

Jun Epifanio Pagalilauan

Leonard Pauig Ranjo

Maria Felicity Tejada

Marwin Javier

Mia Serano

Rhedel Cabrera Sy

Rogel Cabisidan

Worth Wisdom Lodriga