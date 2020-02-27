“Ina Raymundo, Ai-Ai Delas Alas, Alden Richards receive NCCA’s Ani ng Dangal”

Ina Raymundo, Ai-Ai Delas Alas, Alden Richards led the awardees at this year’s Ani ng Dangal Awards.
Celebrities Ina Raymundo, Ai-Ai delas Alas, and Alden Richards led the awardees at this year’s Ani ng Dangal Awards, an annual event organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) where local artists and/or groups who have reaped top honors in international events are recognized.
President Duterte with award-winning Filipino artists | via @GenKabiling pic.twitter.com/hS2G9Kmv8M
— Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) February 26, 2020
In the ceremony attended by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacañang Palace, Ina and Ai-Ai were conferred the award for tying as Best Actress at the 39th Oporto International Film Festival in Portugal for their performance in films Kuya Wes and School Service, respectively, last March.
Alden, for his part, received a similar recognition for winning the Asian Star Prize award at the Seoul International Drama Awards last August.
The Asian Star Prize is a non-competition category in the Seoul International Drama Awards, which honors those who exhibit excellence in television drama productions worldwide.
Meanwhile, noticeably absent from the ceremony was Judy Ann Santos, who was also one of the 52 awardees of the Ani ng Dangal for bagging the Best Actress award at the Cairo International Film Festival last November. The Queen of Teleserye was recognized for her performance as Saima Datupalo, a Muslim mother, in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry Mindanao.
Below is the full list of recipients at the 12th Ani ng Dangal Awards:
Architecture
Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2
Cinema
Angeli Bayani
Alden Richards
Barbara Miguel
Crisel Consunji
Dante Rivero
Judy Anne Lumagui Santos-Agoncillo
Jun Robles Lana
Kristopher King
Mamang (Produced and Directed by: Denise O’Hara)
Martina Eileen Hernandez delas Alas-Sibayan
Maxine Eigenmann
Musmos na Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma (Mac Cosico)
Palabas: A Country in Moving Pictures (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)
Rina Marie Padilla Raymundo
Rody Vera
Signal Rock (Produced and Directed by: Chito Ro?o)
Wing Chair (Produced and Directed by: Arjanmar H. Rebeta)
Dance
Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo
Bayanihan
Halili-Cruz Dance Company
Lairca Reigne Nicdao
Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla
Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen
Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Ca?eda
Literary Arts
Bienvenido Lumbera
Kristian Sendon Cordero
Ricardo de Ungria
Music
Acapellago
Imusicapella Chamber Choir
Joana Ruth Tumpalan
Ligao National High School Voice Choral
Mark Raeniel B. Agpasa
Nilo Alcala
Ramon Lijauco, Jr.
UP Los Banos Choral Ensemble
Visual Arts
AllanRey Salazar
Anthony Into
Celso Beringuel Creer II
Danilo O. Victoriano, Jr.
Donell C. Gumiran
Glenn Campanilla
Jesus Ramos Tejada
Jophel Botero Ybiosa
Jun Epifanio Pagalilauan
Leonard Pauig Ranjo
Maria Felicity Tejada
Marwin Javier
Mia Serano
Rhedel Cabrera Sy
Rogel Cabisidan
Worth Wisdom Lodriga