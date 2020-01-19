“Ina Raymundo on playing a zombie in ‘Block Z’: ‘Mukha talaga akong kadiri!’”

‘Block Z’ actress Ina Raymundo shares her first time working experience with director Mikhail Red.

As one of the lead stars in the upcoming Star Cinema horror Block Z, Ina Raymundo said she enjoyed playing an unusual role as part of the undead this time around. “I play Angie na mother zombie. Mahirap talagang maging zombie dahil unang una yung makeup na lang, it takes four and a half hours maybe more pa yata para malagay yun. At saka yung speed at saka yung pag twitch ng neck and pag-growl and evrything, ang hirap niya. Sa totoo lang hindi ko na kaya gawin yung ginawa ko,” she recalled.

Ina admitted she has always been a fan of zombie movies growing up which inspired her to take on the project. “Sa tagal ko ng nanunuod ng mga zombie movies at TV series, sa mga pinanuod ko bigla na lang parang sinaniban ako ng lahat ng zombie. So ayun. From the point of view ng isang zombie, puwera biro, for the first time in my life na in character ako, natakot ako dun ako sa prosthetics na makeup kasi sobrang kapal niya, sobra talagang kadiri na yung mga tao sa paligid ko nung last day, hindi makatingin sa akin. At mukha talaga akong kadiri, yung ganun. So nakakatakot nung zombie na ako. Nagkaroon ako nung parang panic attack kasi naisip ko, ‘Pag biglang nag-earthquake or something at nagtakbuhan lahat, ma-sa-stuck sa akin yung makeup ko oh my gosh!’ Wala na magmamahal sa akin (laughs). So talagang nakakatakot,” she said.

Even with her long makeup sessions for the film, Ina said it was all worth it to get the chance to work with her talented young director Mikhail Red. “Continuity (with the makeup) was very important. Pero kahit mahirap yung mga shots namin, madugo at kailangan ulitin yung set, but direk Mikhail Red made it easy. Sa totoo lang, alam kong mahirap yung role ko pero he made it easy for everyone kasi he’s so systematic. Yung team niya napaka-organized and he’s such a gifted director. I just want to honor him kasi isa ito sa pinakamagandang na-experience ko dito sa paggawa ng zombie film, yung makatrabaho siya because he’s only 28 but he’s going to go a long way. Feeling ko sa susunod na makatrabaho ko siya matagal pa ulit yun. I don’t know if it will ever happen (again). Yun ang maganda sa zombie film. Panuorin niyo ito kasi pelikula ito ni direk Mik. So it’s a serious zombie movie. Very serious siya,” she explained.

The Block Z actress was also happy to be reunited with co-stars Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto again. “Pangatlong project na namin ito. Una yung Vince and Kath and James, Ngayon at Kailanman, at saka itong Block Z pero kami ni Julia may pang-apat pa kami. Nakatulong yung pagsasama namin before para mag-reflect sa movie yung familiarity namin. So that’s why yung barkada feels ma-fi-feel mo, pero zombie ako,” she added.