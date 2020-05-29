“Ina Raymundo pens heartwarming message for daughter who graduated via Zoom”

Ina Raymundo’s daughter Erika graduated from high school.

Ina Raymundo took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for her daughter Erika, who graduated from high school via a video conferencing platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ina wrote, “Dear Erika, dad and I asked you over dinner last night how you feel about graduation via zoom. You said that this whole thing is surreal, but you’re trying not to dwell on the negative and look at only the positives that will come out of this.”

Ina remarked that she is proud of her daughter for choosing to be optimistic amid the difficulties.

“Despite everything that is happening, you’re still able to maintain a bright outlook and be a wonderful role model to your little sisters. We will always be proud of you, Ate @erikarae,” Ina wrote.

She added, “Congratulations on your graduation and best wishes for your next adventure! Much love, mom and dad

#classof2020 #highschoolgraduation.”

Erika is the eldest daughter of Ina.