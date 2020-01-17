“Ina Raymundo shares her zombie transformation for ‘Block Z’”

Ina Raymundo reveals the prosthetic work done for her zombie look in ‘Block Z’

After playing the role of mother zombie in the upcoming Mikhail Red film Block Z, Ina Raymundo said she had fun playing the role of an undead character for a change. In previous interviews, the actress also admitted it takes her up to four hours to complete her prosthetics every shooting day. The sexy actress shared behind-the-scenes photos from her transformation on her Instagram account last January 15.

Block Z revolves around the story of a zombie outbreak within a university campus.