Inaugural Australian Women In Music Mentor Program Announced

The Australian Independent Records Labels Association (AIR) has announced the inaugural Women in Music Mentor program, supported by the Australian Government.

The program is a four-year, nation-wide mentoring and training program aimed at empowering women in the Australian music industry. It will be held once a year, from 2020 to 2023, and is open to all female-identifying and non-binary participants either currently working in or aspiring to work in the Australian music industry.

Open to those pursuing creative, technical and business roles across the industry, it offers career and leadership progression pathways with a focus on developing skills in contract negotiation, financial literacy, marking and mentorship. As part of the program, participants will also be paired with mentors over a five month period, and include workshops with industry professionals and leaders.

“We look forward to delivering this program over the next four years and to working collaboratively with industry professionals, mentors and mentees across Australia,” commented Maria Amato, AIR General Manager.

First Nations people, people with disabilities, those who identify as culturally diverse and those who reside in regional Australia are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications are open now, and close at midnight on Friday, 31st July. Head here for more information and to apply.