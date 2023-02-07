Inaugural Lazada Run to add Fitness to Life across Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform, Lazada, today announced its inaugural running event across the region. The first ever running event organized by an eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia, the Lazada Run will flag off in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, before making its way to Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and culminating in the final race in Singapore.



Lazada Run medals feature the different city skylines of each country.

Working with PUMA as the exclusive apparel sponsor, there will be three race categories in each country, including 5km, 10km and 21km races. To inject more fitness elements for all ages, the Lazada Run will also introduce an additional race, the Kids Dash, which will cater to families with young children (aged 5 – 12 years) who are keen to participate in a fun group activity.

The Lazada Run demonstrates Lazada’s commitment to adding fitness to life and celebrates what customers in each country have added to life. To recreate the joy and excitement of shopping on Lazada, runners will be able to participate in experiential activities from their favourite brands, while enjoying exclusive offers from the start to the finish line. For example, shoppers will be able to register on the Lazada app for a chance to participate in the Cart Dash events during race days. As part of the event, lucky runners will stand a chance to win their basket of items. Each race will introduce an exciting variation of the event mechanic, which promises to be fun and entertaining for participants.

“Lazada Run was founded on the commitment to offer memorable experiences beyond that online purchase. We want to make Lazada Run an event where we can grow our digital reach and connect with our customers as we inspire and enable them to add more to life, starting with fitness,” said Marcus Chew, Chief Marketing Officer, Lazada Group.

“PUMA is proud to be the official apparel sponsor for the inaugural Lazada Run. As a global sports company, we strongly believe that the power of fitness can make a great impact on people’s lives. This partnership truly gives us an opportunity to illustrate our deep commitment to push the race culture forward. It will be a great brand moment to empower the community to be stronger, faster, healthier – together,” said Eleanor Wang, Head of Marketing, PUMA Southeast Asia.

Country Race Date Vietnam 23 April Indonesia 11 June Thailand 25 June The Philippines 2 July Malaysia 16 July Singapore 23 July

Ticket sales and registration for the Lazada Run will open in phases across each country and are only accessible via the Lazada app.

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 10 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

With a vision to achieve USD100 billion annual GMV, Lazada aims to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030, and be the best at enabling brands and sellers in digitalizing their businesses.

In 2022, the Lazada Foundation was set up to empower youths and women for the digital future, close the gender digital divide and uplifting communities by creating positive impact. More information can be found here https://group.lazada.com/en/foundation/.