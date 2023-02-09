Incoming delivery: Hyundai Mighty electric truck

Mighty electric truck is set to join the ever-growing Hyundai electrified vehicle range

SYDNEY, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Introducing the Hyundai Mighty electric truck, which is set to join Hyundai’s ever-growing local electrified vehicle line-up in mid-2023.



The zero-emission Mighty electric will join Kona Electric, IONIQ 5 and the soon-to-arrive IONIQ 6 state-of-the art EVs, with expressions of interest to be coordinated through Hyundai Motor Company Australia (HMCA) directly.

A continuation of Hyundai’s sustainable commercial vehicle momentum, Mighty electric follows on from XCIENT Fuel Cell, the brand’s first-ever hydrogen-powered heavy truck, currently deployed in Switzerland and California.

Mighty electric has an estimated laden range of approximately 240km and is the ideal zero-emission workhorse for metropolitan and last-mile deliveries.

Mighty electric’s 120kW, 320Nm traction motor is powered by a 114.5kWh battery system with rapid charging capability – 10% to 100% in under 70 minutes.

This technology gives Mighty electric capabilities that perfectly complement those of the long-haul, heavy load XCIENT Fuel Cell prime mover, which HMCA is studying for a potential trial in Australia.

Mighty electric will help drive an expansion in emissions-free commercial transport options by demonstrating its driveability and everyday practicality, while helping to reduce the carbon footprint of transport and logistics operations in Australia.

Heavy vehicles make up only four percent of the national vehicle fleet, yet ICE heavy vehicles are responsible for 25 percent of all vehicle emissions in Australia. This means each Mighty electric will have a disproportionately large impact on total emissions reduction.

The arrival of this efficient and effective electric truck will mark another important step towards Hyundai Motor Company’s global ambition to be carbon neutral in products and operations by 2045.

“We are excited to announce Mighty electric truck for Australia as a key step in driving growth in emissions-free commercial vehicles,” Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer, Ted Lee said.

“Mighty electric will bolster our growing EV line-up and underlines Hyundai’s continuing commitment to developing sustainable mobility solutions,” he said.

In addition to its efficient EV technology the Mighty electric represents the latest in cab, including comfort and convenience features such as a digital dash display, a multi-function steering wheel and a suspended driver’s seat.

Mighty electric comes packed with safety technology features including:

Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA): On detecting a collision risk with the vehicle ahead, FCA will warn the driver, and then automatically apply the brakes to avoid or reduce the severity of a collision

Mighty electric is classed as a Light Duty Heavy Truck (3,501 – 8,000kg GVM) and has an approximate cargo capacity between one and 3.5 tonne, depending on the variant and upper body specification.

From launch, the Mighty electric line-up will be available in a single 7,300kg Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) variant, in 4×2 configuration with a 3,300mm wheelbase.

Bare cab-chassis, tray or pantech (regular or refrigerated) versions will be offered for Australian customers – a tipper variant is also currently under study.

Mighty electric production for Australia is set to start in Q2 2023, with final specifications and pricing to be confirmed closer to launch.

Customers can register their interest in Mighty electric at:

https://www.hyundai.com/au/en/cars/coming-soon/ev-mighty-truck

Hyundai Trucks Australia (Peninsula Hyundai Trucks & Bus) will continue to be the sole local importer of ICE (diesel) Hyundai commercial vehicles, while HMCA will import and distribute all future EV and hydrogen-powered trucks into the Australian market.

Mighty electric key specification and feature overview

Performance Power 120 kW Torque 320 Nm Maximum Speed 100 km/h Range (laden) 240 km

Battery & Charging Battery Size 114.5 kWh DC Charging (8% – 100%) 71 minutes AC Socket Type 2 DC Socket CCS Combo 2

Weight Chassis Mass 3,250 kg GVM 7,300 kg Payload 3,500 kg Axle Capacity – Front 2,300 kg Axle Capacity – Rear 5,000 kg

Dimensions Wheelbase 3,300 mm Length 6,140 mm Width 2,100 mm Height 2,865 mm Turning Circle 13.6m

Wheels & Tyres Type Single Front, Double Rear Tyre Size 205/75R17.514PR No. of wheels & tyres 6 (plus 1 spare) Spare Tyre Carrier Equipped

Brakes Type Drum Actuation Air Brakes Adjuster Auto Parking Brake Spring Brake

Suspension Front Multi leaf springs / tapered leaf springs Rear Multi leaf springs

Safety Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA) Lane Departure Warning System (LDW) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Electronic Air Brake System (EBS

NOTE: All specifications and features detailed in this press release are subject to change with product homologation

