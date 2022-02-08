Incomlend Invoice Financing Programme Strengthens Production Capacity of India-Based Bulk Bag Manufacturer SafeFlexHero-Image-Safeflex.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 8 February 2022 – Global invoice financing marketplace, Incomlend, announced

a multi-million invoice financing programme for SafeFlex International Limited

(SafeFlex), a leading India-based manufacturer of Flexible Intermediate Bulk

Containers (FIBC), poly-wovens and poly-knits, with four manufacturing plants

across the country. The working capital solution enables the company to finance

and increase the production capacity of its pharma and food-grade industrial

container and bulk bags to capture new business opportunities with potential

and existing buyers.

SafeFlex

has seen considerable revenue growth over the years, and it plans to expand its

production capacity further. The company’s portfolio of over 500 global buyers

comprises long-time buyers who are distributors and manufacturers based in

developed nations such as the US, UK, and Europe.

Incomlend

Invoice Financing Programme will play a key role in SafeFlex’s expansion plans

to double production capacity and increase revenue. It allows the company to

capitalise on the opportunities in the growing global bulk bags market, which

is expected to reach nearly US$5 billion in value by 2023.

Traditionally, it takes SafeFlex up

to 90 days to cash in an invoice. However, the extended payment terms can

undermine their financial agility and limit their operations and manufacturing

output. With the quick turnaround facility provided by Incomlend, the

manufacturer can cash in an invoice as early as three days after the goods are

shipped to its buyers. It provides them with the cash flow needed to fund their

next production cycle and effectively expand their capacity to meet new or

increased orders from their buyers.

Founded in Singapore and with offices

in Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Incomlend connects small and medium

enterprises (SMEs), like SafeFlex globally, with communities of investors. It enables

them to buy and sell individual invoices via a proprietary tech-enabled and

secure invoice exchange platform.

SafeFlex International Limited CEO

and President Jitesh Agrawal said:

“SafeFlex is excited to form

this long-term partnership with Incomlend. Its Invoice Financing Programme’s

quick turnaround model provides us with the cash flow we need to expand our

business and operations. This will place our company in a stronger position for

growth as economies start to recover and the demand for our products continues

to surge.”

Incomlend

CEO and Co-founder Morgan Terigi commented:

“The

appetite for FIBCs and bulk bags are expected to rise in the coming months as

economies globally reopen, and global trade becomes increasingly active. With India

being one of the world’s largest FIBC and bulk bags suppliers, manufacturers

have a tremendous growth opportunity. As a company with a strong foothold in

the Indian manufacturing industry, Incomlend has an unwavering commitment to supporting

SafeFlex and SMEs worldwide with their business and production growth. Our quick

turnaround solutions will provide them with the financial means to bolster

their export capacity and capture new revenue streams.”

For

more information on Incomlend, please visit https://www.incomlend.com/.