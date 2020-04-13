Increased water allocation, enough energy supply during quarantine — Duterte report

MANILA, Philippines — Water allocation has been increased while energy supply remains sufficient during the quarantine period caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), President Rodrigo Duterte’s weekly report to Congress states.

According to the report, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has increased the water allocation of Metropolitan Water Works and Sewerage System (MWSS) from 42 cubic meters per second (CMS) to 46 CMS until April 30.

This was done to encourage the public to observe frequent hand washing and bath-taking during the quarantine in view of the pandemic.

“As of 09 April 2020, the water level in the Angat reservoir is 193.92 meters which is 13.92 meters above the minimum operating water level o 180 meters and 5.14 meters higher compared to the water level on the same date last year,” the report states.

“The water level in the Ipo Dam and the La Mesa Dam are 100.71 meters and 77.09 meters, respectively. The Pagasa’s rainfall forecasts project sustainable water supply in the Angat reservoir in the coming months,” it added.

Likewise, the report states that the energy supply in the country remains “sufficient with high level of reserve capacity for power generation.”

Section 4 (U) of the Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act tackles the conservation and regulation of the distribution and use of power, fuel, energy and water, and the ensuring the adequate supply of the said utilities.

Edited by JPV

