Increased water allocation in Metro Manila for May, June amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — The water allocation of the Metropolitan Water Works and Sewerage System (MWSS) has been increased for the months of May and June in a move to urge the public to observe hand-washing and bath-taking amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This was stated in President Rodrigo Duterte’s fourth report to Congress on government measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report states that the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has increased the water allocation of MWSS from 42 cubic meters per second to 46 cubic meters per second.

As of Monday morning, the water level in Angat Dam, which serves as Metro Manila’s main water source, was at 192.45 meters.

Meanwhile, the report also states that the continuous supply of electricity is provided, especially for vital establishments such as hospitals and quarantine facilities.

“The country has a total of 59.3 days of inventory of refined petroleum products and crude oil as of 15 April 2020. This is 2.9 days higher compared with the 56.4 days inventory last 06 April 2020,” the report states.

“The actual peak demand for electricity in Luzon as of 15 April 2020 is 7,526 MegaWatts with available capacity of 12,089 MW and reserve capacity of 4,563 MW,” it added.

Section 4 (U) of the Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act tackles the conservation and regulation of the distribution and use of power, fuel, energy and water, and the ensuring the adequate supply of the said utilities.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

