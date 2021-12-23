Incredible Offers for Weixin Pay Users in Nearly One Million Merchants Worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The preferred Chinese payment method Weixin Pay has launched a campaign that provide users a vast lineup of special offers around the world as the New Year and Chinese Spring Festival holidays approach.

During the campaign from December 21, 2021 to February 15, 2022 (Beijing time), users can open up the “Weixin Pay Gift Package” Mini-Program or scan the QR code when visiting partner merchants for special holiday offers including five high-value vouchers, accepted by most retailers and New Year coupons for designated industries. During the Spring Festival holiday, users will have the chance to win vouchers with a maximum face value of 2,022 yuan (about US$345). In addition, the Weixin Pay Weekly Exchange Rate Card will enable users to enjoy discounts on currency exchange rates.

Nearly one million merchants in Hong Kong SAR China, Macao SAR China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, and countries in Europe and the Middle East are participating in the campaign with offers covering a wealth of scenarios including restaurants, department stores, entertainment venues, tourist attractions and duty-free shops.

Weixin Pay is currently accessible in 64 countries and regions, and supports payments in 24 currencies. Weixin Pay plans to continue expanding relationships with overseas merchants with the goal of providing more convenient payment services and experiences to users around the world.