Independence Day job fairs offer 30,000 employments in Ilocos region

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte—Around 30,000 job openings have been offered to job seekers in the Ilocos region during simultaneous job fairs in celebration of the country’s 125th Independence Day on Monday, June 12.

The vacancies were pooled from 233 participating employers offering jobs as production operators, customer service representatives, microfinance officers, quality assurance officers, and construction workers, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Ilocos.

Jobs in key employment industries such as manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, information and communication, financial and insurance, and services sectors were also offered.

DOLE regional director Exequiel Ronie Guzman said they have “gone the extra mile and endeavored to conduct as many job fairs as we continue to provide access to jobseekers to full, decent, and productive employment.”

The job fairs in the regions were held in Robinsons Mall in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte; Candon Civic Center in Candon City, Ilocos Sur; Manna Mall, City of San Fernando, La Union; CB Mall in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan; Nepo Mall and SM Center in Dagupan City; and Don Leopoldo Sison Convention Center in Alaminos City, Pangasinan; and SM Rosales in Pangasinan. INQ

