“‘Independent na ako’: Aiko Melendez reveals marriage with Jomari Yllana annulled on Independence Day”

“Independent na ako sa Independence Day.”

This is what Aiko Melendez said as she looked back on the annulment of her marriage with her former husband, Jomari Yllana.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, June 11, the actress revealed that it was on the occasion of Independence Day when she received the news that her marriage to Jomari was nullified.

Exactly today alala ko unang tinawagan ko bukod sa pamilya ko nung nakuha ko sulat from QC si mader Ogie Diaz sinabi ko… Posted by Maria Kendra Melendez on Thursday, 11 June 2020

“Exactly today alala ko unang tinawagan ko bukod sa pamilya ko nung nakuha ko sulat from QC si mader Ogie Diaz. Sinabi ko sa kanya, ‘Mader independent na ako sa Independence day.’ Sabi nya, ‘Gaga anong independent?’ Sabi ko ‘Single na ako! Annulled na po ako!’ Sabay kami nag-iyakan sa telepono! Opo!” she said.

“Independence day when I got my annulment from Jomari,” she continued. “It was mixed emotions but more of a relief. I was happy that I was vindicated and I am finally free from all the heartaches, all the hardships.”

Though things didn’t work out between her and Jomari, Aiko said she remains grateful to her former husband for giving her a “wonderful son”—their only child together, Andrei.

Addressing Jomari, Aiko said: “Thank you! Sa 21 yrs na malaya ako. Kahit sa 21 yrs na ‘yun di tayo nag-uusap, Jose, salamat kasi di mapapantayan ng ano mang sustento ang regalo na ‘di mo man nabigay lagi kay Andre, na bibihira ako bigyan ng sakit ng ulo.

“Napaka-buti ng anak ko. No tantamount of money can compare to that. So thank you. And thank you also. You made me soar high after that annulment! Happy Independence Day to all.”

Aiko and Jomari got married in 2000 but separated after about a year. Their marriage was annulled in 2004.

In 2006, she married model Martin Jickain, with whom she welcomed a daughter named Marthena. They also separated. Their marriage was annulled in 2010.

Currently, Aiko is in a relationship with Subic Vice-Governor Jay Khonghun.