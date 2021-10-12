Index slips amid profit taking, inflation woes

Selling pressure caused the local bourse to skid on Tuesday, following its recent rally and amid inflation worries due to heightened global oil prices.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index dipped 0.23 percent, or 16.19 points, to close at 7,107.82, while the wider All Shares inched down by 0.09 percent, or 3.83 points, to end at 4,420.07.

Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., said investors booked profits out of the market's surge on Monday.

The index jumped by 3 percent on Monday, prompted by hopes on the improving Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Tantiangco added that inflation worries amid the still elevated global oil prices also slumped the main index.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan likewise said the local shares consolidated, following the sell-off in the United States and Asian markets, after “WTI crude oil got traded around $80/bbl [barrel], adding to the inflation worries of the public.”

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq remained in the red after falling overnight by 0.72 percent, 0.69 percent and 0.64 percent, respectively.

Most neighboring Asian markets also recorded declines as Tokyo dropped 0.94 percent; Shanghai lost 1.25 percent; Hong Kong declined by 1.43 percent; Seoul was down 1.35 percent; and Singapore shed 0.09 percent.

Meanwhile, Jakarta gained 0.41 percent, Bangkok climbed 0.46 percent and Ho Chi Minh inched up by 0.05 percent.

Trading was still strong as the net value turnover of P9.03 billion is higher than the year-to-date average of P7.24 billion although weaker than Monday's P9.23 billion.

Foreign funds also entered the market as net inflow amounted to P2.77 million.

Most local sectors exhibited gains, with the miners leading at 3.19 percent while the services index was the sole decliner at 1.86 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 2.45 billion shares valued at P9.74 billion.

Advancers edged out decliners at 100 to 87 while 65 securities were unchanged.