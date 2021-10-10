Index to track oil price, economic data

The local bourse is expected to take cues from the movement of global oil prices, the release of some major economic data, and quarantine restrictions for the rest of October.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said investors are set to monitor the social restriction measures in the country after October 15.

“Easing of the restrictions primarily in the National Capital Region may send the local market higher. Till the government's decision, the market may take cues from our daily Covid-19 cases,” he explained.

Tantiangco noted that a continuous decline in the daily tally of local Covid-19 cases could spur optimism in the market as it “strengthens the possibility of restrictions being eased.”

The Philippines logged 11,010 additional Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2.65 million.

Meanwhile, the still elevated global oil prices are seen posing a downside risk for the market, as it could raise concerns on inflation, according to Tantiangco.

“If the high oil prices are sustained, worse, if they rally further, then it could raise inflation worries which in turn could weigh on the local bourse,” he said.

The release of some economic data would also be monitored, as it would provide investors clues on how the economy is performing.

These include the upcoming release of July foreign direct investment numbers and the August foreign trade and overseas remittance data.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., likewise said the release of the latest trade, remittances and gross international reserves data would be among local catalysts for the market this trading week.

Ricafort also cited the decision on restrictions in the capital region, the trend in new local Covid-19 cases and further progress in the vaccination program of the country, which includes the pilot inoculation of minors aged 12 to 17.

Chartwise, Tantiangco sees the main index trying to regain its position above its 10-day exponential moving average, which is currently at 6,949.40.

If it is able to do so, Tantiangco said the market might test its 7,000 to 7,100 resistance range.

Failing to do so, on the other hand, the market is seen moving within its 10-day exponential moving average and 50-day exponential moving average, which is presently at 6,842.55.

Profit taking prompted the local stock barometer Philippine Stock Exchange index to close in the red last week as it dipped by 0.64 percent or 44.44 points to end at its intraday low of 6,906.86.