Index to track quarantines, econ data

Philippine shares are expected to monitor the country’s new quarantine classifications, along with the anticipation of the release of some economic data this trading week.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the local market might take cues from the government’s decision on the country’s quarantine restriction after Sept. 7, 2021.

The local stock barometer Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished in the green last week after gaining 0.91 percent or 62.47 points to close at its intraday high of 6,897.13 amid hopes in easing of restrictions in the country and Wall Street’s overnight rally.

“Last week’s positive performance is seen to be reflective of investors’ hopes towards the further easing of restrictions primarily in the National Capital Region, the biggest contributor to our economy region-wise,” Tantiangco said.

Tantiangco explained that meeting these expectations could further the local bourse’s upward momentum, while failing to do so by maintaining the current measures could lead to a pullback, on the other hand.

The government extended the placement of the country’s capital region under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest restriction, until September 7.

Investors would also continue monitoring the local Covid-19 situation, according to Tantiangco.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The Philippines logged 20,741 additional Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the second highest tally since the pandemic started, bringing the total to 2.061 million.

“If the uptrend continues, it may cause negative sentiment in the market,” he said.

Tantiangco said investors would also look out for the release of economic data, including the July labor force survey and the August inflation data for “clues on how the economy is faring.”

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort likewise cited the upcoming decision on the country’s quarantine restriction and the trend in the local pandemic cases, among major catalysts for the local market.

Ricafort also included the releases of latest data on inflation, unemployment and trade deficit.

Chartwise, Tantiangco has set the market’s immediate support at its 10-day exponential moving average, which was at 6,781.72, as last September 3.

Meanwhile, initial resistance is seen at 6,900, which could be tested this week.

“If the market breaks and sustains ground at 6,900, next resistance is seen at 7,300,” Tantiangco added.