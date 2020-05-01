India extends virus lockdown another 2 weeks

NEW DELHI, India — India will extend its lockdown for another two weeks, with relaxations in some areas.

The government will continue stricter measures in places classified as “red zones” such as New Delhi and Mumbai, and “orange zones”, which have some COVID-19 cases. In “green zones” or low-risk areas, some movement of people and economic activities will be allowed, India’s home ministry said.

Officials said the nation has bolstered its domestic production for key medical supplies like ventilators, oxygen, and personal protective equipment.

The government said it currently had almost 20,000 ventilators and 43.8 million oxygen cylinders. But with an expected surge in cases following the relaxation of some lockdown measures, officials estimated demand of 75,000 ventilators and in the coming weeks. Of this, 60,000 will be manufactured in India.

India’s low testing rates is partly due to the unavailability of testing kits. The government estimates needing 3.5 million standard kits for its 1.3 billion people, who have been under a five-week lockdown.

India has recorded more than 35,000 coronavirus cases and 1,147 deaths.

