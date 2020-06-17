India reports 2,000­ virus deaths in 48 hours

NEW DELHI: India has added more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths to its tally since Tuesday, after Delhi and Maharashtra states included 1,672 unreported fatalities, increasing the total number to 11,903.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 10,974 new coronavirus cases for a total of 354,065. Of the 2,003 newly added fatalities, 331 were reported in the last 24 hours.

India has been reporting some 10,000 new infections and more than 300 deaths each day over the last two weeks.

The previously unreported deaths have driven India’s fatality rate from 2.9 percent to 3.4 percent.

Earlier, health experts had warned that India was undercounting fatalities as some states used different criteria. Like elsewhere, the actual numbers are thought to be higher as testing remains limited.