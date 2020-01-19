Indian national gunned down in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY — An Indian national was shot and killed by unidentified gunman on Sunday morning inside his car along a road in Bula town in Camarines Sur province, a police report said.

Police Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, identified the victim as Surjit Singh, 40, an Indian national residing at Barangay (village) San Miguel, Iriga City.

The victim was found by police with bullet wound on his head as he was inside his parked car along the road of Barangay Balaogan in Bula at around 9:30 a.m.

Police investigators believe the incident was a robbery holdup since the victim was said to be carrying an undetermined amount of cash which is now missing along with his cellphone.

