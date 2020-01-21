Indiana boy, dad, shot when gun discharges while wrestling

A 4-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition Monday after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said.

The Herald-Times reported that the two were play wrestling Sunday night on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana when the gun — which the 36-year-old father had concealed near the small of his back — fell and discharged one shot. The boy and his father were both shot in the head, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy was taken by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he was listed in critical condition Monday. The father was taken to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities have not identified the boy or his father, but Sheriff Brad Swain said they may do so later Monday. CL/NVG

FEATURED STORIES

RELATED STORIES:

Man who killed homeless woman days before Christmas tracked down, jailed

Dog stabbed by intruder while trying to protect owner’s family on Christmas day; survives attack

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ