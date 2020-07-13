India’s First Online Math Olympiad Is A Success

GURUGRAM, India, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Eye Level Math Olympiad is an annual math contest that began in 2004 with students participating from more than 15 countries. The Olympiad is designed to challenge students’ math skills in a variety of areas, such as number and operations, algebra, geometry, measurement, data analysis, reasoning, and problem-solving.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eye Level was doubtful of the annual event. The major factor being the parents and students having high expectations of the annual global event. So, with the changing demand of “untact” education rising, Eye Level modified its Math Olympiad to a completely online event, ELMO@Home.

Eye Level India completed its online math Olympiad successfully. More than 1,200 students from Grade 2 to Grade 9 from all over India participated in the event and were highly excited with the new way of competing with their peers. They were ready for ELMO@Home.

The Olympiad was conducted in a total of 3 rounds with the question complexity and screening criteria intensifying. Students participated in the first two rounds through an online timed quiz of 15 questions each. Test for each participant was video recorded and monitored to ensure fairness in the event.

The final event was the most difficult and fun to participate in. The finalists participated in small group zoom calls with the other finalists of their grade. The moderator showed the questions on the screen and the participants had to answer in a limited time. The students who answered correctly moved to the next question. The knock off sessions made the event many times challenging and equally fun. The spirit of the students was hugely commendable. The students who were leaving the quiz were leaving gracefully by wishing good luck to other participants. Not planned intentionally, but this was in resonance with the spirit of Eye Level global events of promoting healthy competition.

With the gruelling round, Eye Level got its final 42 winners of the 1st episode of ELMO@Home. The finalists have received their prizes of e gift cards of Rs. 5000, Rs. 3000, Rs. 1500 and Rs. 500 for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and runner up category respectively.

The results are available on Eye Level India’s website as well.

Eye Level is all geared up for its next global event, Eye Level Literary Award. The registrations are open and details are at myeyelevel.com.