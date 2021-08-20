India’s stock market in a daily party mood

THE leading stock index in India has gone up around 15 percent so far this year, and in August, almost every day has been a party. Judging by the joy of the stock market, then the Indian economy is bubbling. It seems quite surprising when one considers how badly the virus has affected the country on several occasions.

It is always exciting to start with the stock market, however, the subject can be covered quickly as the stock market, in my opinion, is more or less disconnected from macroeconomic developments. A large portion of the savings in India stays domestic, which gives a natural flow toward the local stock market, though for example, private equity funds are also experiencing a strong increase in the number of investors.

Quite interestingly, the global pattern can also be observed in India. The explanation for the bullish stock market is the abundant amount of liquidity in the financial system combined with the fact that wealthy households continue to increase their wealth at the same time as when low-income households are under financial pressure. If one moves away from the parquet floors of the stock market, then the economic realities of India are hardly as rosy.

For years, it is in the large cities that the new jobs have been created and households have explored the consumption growth. It makes sense to measure the swings in the mood among consumers in these metropolitan areas. So far, I haven’t found any indications to doubt that the surveys broadly display the current situation in a plausible way. Different surveys made by banks show that up to 75 percent of workers have reported an income loss or have even been laid off.

The urbanization that has been going on in India for many years also falls in line with the global pattern. Still, it has surprised me how much Covid-19 has forced young immigrants from the big cities into jobs in the growing “gig economy.” Also, in India, the Covid-19 period has given a huge boost to delivery service where most “gig workers” find jobs.

The global pattern is recurring, and apparently, any country with self-respect has a huge takeaway/delivery company listed on the stock exchange and the company must be loss-making. In India, the company is Zomato, which is losing money as mentioned, but has a market capitalization of approximately $13.5 billion. The company is said to have around 160,000 people bringing out the deliveries. In India, it is hardly the kind of job that brings back consumer confidence to its previous level right away.

As in many western countries, the expectation among many Indian companies about the future is back at a positive level. Whether it is the stock market boom that provides inspiration or just the general global optimism among companies that generate the optimism, I do not know. However, this is in contrast to a number of reports from banks, which instead say that neither does the business sector borrow money for new investments either.



India has always hoped to take over business from China, and once, many international investors regarded China and India as equal investment destinations, but that time is gone. When Indian Prime Minister Modi took over the office, he hoped India could take over China’s global position as an outsourcing destination for industrial production, but it failed. Right now, there is faint hope that the official China’s stricter view on the big tech companies will move some IT companies to India, but I also consider that opportunity as very limited.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member countries represent a total of approximately 3 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) as does India. If I should look into the future, and hopefully past the Covid-19 crisis, then my take is that India will compete against the Asean countries instead of China. Here, too, the crisis has not changed my view about that development, namely that India’s economy will also in 10 years’ time account for about 3 percent of the global GDP where the Asean countries collectively account for 6 percent of the world’s total GDP. It still underscores how much more attractive I rate investments in Asean countries compared to India despite the current party in India’s stock market.

Peter Lundgreen is the founding chief executive officer of Lundgreen’s Capital. He is a professional investment advisor with over 30 years of experience and a power entrepreneur in investment and finance. Peter is an international columnist and speaker on topics about the global financial markets.